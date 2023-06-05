NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The NOLA-T Shirt of the Month Club shop on St. Ann in the French Quarter believes they had a visitor to their store last night: a ghost?

Owner of NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club Jackie Abston tells WGNO that at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, “it appears as though a French Quarter spirit may have visited our store.”

Owners Jackie and John Abston reviewed the store’s video surveillance cameras and say that it appears the side was pushed open on its own unexplainably.

“You can see a light white orbit fly across one of the cameras and you can see what appears to be something moving in the reflection of the glass in another door,” Abston said.

Although they say it appears nothing was moved or touched when they went to check on the store.

“We believe it was just a friendly French Quarter spirit just checking out our new T-shirt collection after having one two many sazeracs,” Jackie Abston jokingly said.

The owners say they have definitely felt spirits in their store before.

“I hear footsteps a lot when nobody is in there and sometimes the lamp will turn off unexpectedly. It doesn’t scare me. I believe if the store is haunted than it is definitely a friendly ghost who loves T-shirts and the spirit of all things New Orleans. I believe this won’t be the last time we will be visited by our local French Quarter ghosts,” Abston said.