New Orleans shooting claims the life of 7-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting in Algiers that left a 7-year-old girl dead on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. when a mother and her two children were approaching the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street as shots rang out. The mother drove nearly a mile to the 1200 block of Milton Street in Gretna when she realized her 7-year-old daughter had been shot.

Gretna Police were contacted and the child was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver and other child that were inside of the vehicle during the gunfire were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).