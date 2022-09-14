NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After five months of captivity, a New Orleans nun was found safe and alive after being kidnapped in West Africa.

On August 30, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced the return of Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson. Officials from the Archdiocese said that she was worn out, but they are glad she is alive. On September 13, the Clarion Herald, the Official Newspaper of the Archdiocese of New Orleans released Sister Suellen Tennyson’s story of her abduction.

Tennyson told the Clarion Herald that she was kidnapped in the middle of the night from her bed. She had no shoes, glasses, or medicine. She told the newspaper that she didn’t think they would kidnap her. “I thought maybe they were going to leave me sitting on the porch, but all of a sudden they wrapped me up and took me,” Sister Suellen said.

She told the paper that she was placed on a motorcycle and rode through the night into the morning to a second group. She said that she had no idea where she was. Sister Suellen said that she was handed off to many different groups during the five months of captivity.

During that time she tried to keep her spirits high by praying. The newspaper wrote ‘Sister Suellen said she prayed for “peaceful patience,” because she saw no end in sight.’ In August, she moved again on another motorcycle ride. At a rest stop, she told the Clarion Herald that she saw three men dressed in African garb along with another man dressed in a nice shirt and pants who told her that she was finally free.

Sister Suellen’s full story can be found here.

According to the Clarian Herald, Sister Suellen is slowly but surely regaining her strength.