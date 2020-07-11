New Orleans man arrested after Mississippi motel shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A 29-year-old New Orleans man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that left one man dead at a Mississippi motel. WLOX-TV reports Eddie Charles Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for a July 3 shooting at a Super 8 Motel in Biloxi. The victim, 26-year-old Cordaryl Weathersby, of Pascagoula, was found in the motel’s east parking lot. He had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Biloxi Police or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

