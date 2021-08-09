New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 surge

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, August 8, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell announced the cancellation of Jazzfest.

Jazzfest was scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021.

Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets

from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover

process. All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.