New Orleans could get nation’s 1st trans homeless refuge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers say New Orleans could be getting the nation’s first refuge for homeless transsexual and gender-nonconforming people. Mariah Moore and Milan Nicole Sherry tell The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that the House of Tulip has put in a bid on some rundown, properties which they hope to renovate for their sanctuary. They say it would be more than a shelter. Ideally, says Moore, occupants would eventually be able to rent, and then to buy, the houses. Ultimately, they say, the House of Tulip could build new small homes to expand the project.

