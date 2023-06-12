NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach John DeFilippo talks to WGNO Sports following the Breakers’ 31-3 win over USFL South Division rival, Memphis (5-4), on Saturday to guarantee a second-straight winning season and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Despite enduring a three-hour weather delay in the middle of the first half, the Breakers recorded five turnovers, including a Pick-6 and a key goal-line fumble recovery, along with five sacks on former Southeastern Lions quarterback Cole Kelley in the victory.

Longtime NFL offensive coordinator and first-year New Orleans Breakers talked about his team’s dominant defensive performance over the Showboats.

“It was awesome,” said DeFilippo. “I mean, we got after the quarterback from the first play of the game and that was our goal all week.

“Anytime you can score on defense, it’s a huge part of that game. Huge,” he continued. “Not only scoring on defense, but then the takeaway on the one-yard line and keeping them from at best three points to no points. I can’t give our defense enough kudos than I can. Boy, we got after the passer all day long.”

The Breakers (6-3) close the regular season against the Houston Gamblers (5-4) on Sunday, June 18.

The defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions (7-2) clinched their second straight playoff berth with a 38-15 win over the Gamblers on Sunday.

The Breakers and Stallions split their two-game divisional rivalry this season.

