New occupational licensing law goes into effect this week

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, flanked by Ryan Miller, Executive Director of Accelerate MS, Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, center, and Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, speaks of the business friendly Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act which goes into effect on July 1, at a news conference, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The legislation requires each of Mississippi’s occupational licensing boards, agencies and commissions to issue licenses to applicants who hold a current license in good standing from another state, have been licensed by that state for at least one year, and satisfy certain other conditions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law goes into effect this week that allows people who move to Mississippi from out-of-state to maintain their professional licenses.

House Bill 1263 becomes law July 1. Professions covered include everything from nursing to architecture.

The legislation requires licensing boards to issue occupational licenses for professions without new testing or classroom training if a person held a license in good standing from another state for at least one year.

Licensing boards will also be required to issue licenses if a person has worked at least three years in a state that did not require a license for their occupation.