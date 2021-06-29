New occupational licensing law goes into effect this week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law goes into effect this week that allows people who move to Mississippi from out-of-state to maintain their professional licenses.
House Bill 1263 becomes law July 1. Professions covered include everything from nursing to architecture.
The legislation requires licensing boards to issue occupational licenses for professions without new testing or classroom training if a person held a license in good standing from another state for at least one year.
Licensing boards will also be required to issue licenses if a person has worked at least three years in a state that did not require a license for their occupation.