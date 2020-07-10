New non-profit is working to “B.R.I.D.G.E.” the gap between races and generations in the Twin Cities

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (7/9/20)– Six weeks ago they were strangers peacefully protesting outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse, but now, they started a non-profit that they hope will bring active change to the Twin Cities. The non-profit is called B.R.I.D.G.E., which stands for “Building Relationships inside Different Generations and Ethnicities”.

CO-FOUNDERS OF B.R.I.D.G.E. (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT):

Larrese Rollins, Elijah Brass (VP), Cierra Turner, Terry Martin, Urald King (President), Anthony Marshall, and Vanisha Jackson

“We feel like there is a big void in Monroe, especially for youth representation. So we are literally trying to be that bridge between the elderly and the youth below us. We have to start training each other mentally and physically,” said Urald King, President of B.R.I.D.G.E.

King says their mission is to make sure the Twin Cities stand together, build together, and fight together to make effective change for generations to come. However, the only way for the community to come together is by learning from the older generations and teaching the younger generations, who one day will be our future.

“We have to make sure we instill this knowledge into them. When they become of our age, they are 10 steps ahead of where we were. That’s what you always want to do. You want to lead the generation below you better than your generation,” said King.

B.R.I.D.G.E officials say there is more power together, no matter your race, gender, or age.

“Divided we just stay stagnant. We don’t move; we argue, we fight, we talk about what the issues are. Together, we are solution-focused,” said Elijah Brass, Vice President of B.R.I.D.G.E.

B.R.I.D.G.E. has already found solutions. Their first community activity was cleaning up trash after July 4th. However, the group is just getting started, they are now helping locals register to vote and giving out voter information as local elections are around the corner.

“We are not here today to try and tell you to vote for any particular candidate, but what we are here to tell you is your vote matters. You can get out to these polls and vote and you can show your true representation, not only for yourself but for your kids and for your community,” said King.



If you want to join B.R.I.D.G.E. you can add the group on Facebook to have conversations with others and get involved in future activities.