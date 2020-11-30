New multi-million dollar housing development coming to Lake Providence

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA (KTVE/KARD) The town of Lake Providence will be breaking ground on a major this upcoming Thursday; a project that brings something the town desperately needs; housing.

“We have been fighting for housing for a long time, trying to get it here” Kendall Thompson , President of the East Carroll Parish Police Jury said.

The latest project to stick taking the last two years to finalize. As old concrete is cleared for the ground breaking, excitement is building to bring Lakeshore Family Homes to life.

“45 different families can be housed at this unit here. which will be 28 of them will be project based vouchers and the other 17 will be straight out to families that need some place to stay” Jackie Folks, Section 8 Director of the East Carroll Parish Police Jury said.

It’s all thanks to a collaboration between the parish… the town and a developer BGC Advantage L.L.C., as well as other partners. The one to four bedroom homes will offer a variety of amenities.

“Stoves, refrigerators, dishwasher, they’re going to have washers and dryers. nice flooring, nice countertops, ceiling fans” Folks said.

Officials hope this housing will lead to further encouragement of growth within the town.

We needed it here because we didn’t have housing. and we needed housing bad because a lot of our people are moving away because they didn’t have housing” Thompson said.

Now officials say that if the project according to plan, residents can start moving in as early as the Summer of 2021.