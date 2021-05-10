New manhole cover devices will help sewer flooding in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, LA (KTVE/KARD) It’s also known as a Sewer Sentry, and many of the manholes in Oak Grove will soon have one. This device will let the system vent the gases while keeping almost all of the rainwater out. It’s thanks to a $300,000 dollar loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that Mayor Adam Holland was able to secure.

“We believe this will be a valuable investment for our community because not only it alleviate the problems these home owners have, but it’s going to alleviate the amount of waste water that we’re treating, lowering the cost to operate the system” Holland said.

Right now the town’s sewer system is being hit with a one-two punch. The problem; sewer ventilation holes that often get overrun with millions of gallons of rainwater, so corrosive gases build up and ruin the sewer system. This rainwater then sits in the system for days, which puts a large strain on the lift stations and other infrastructure.

Not only does this wreak havoc on the system, but it can back up onto, or even into residents property. West Jefferson Street is just one location that deals with this problem.

“The rain makes the sewer back up, and it all comes up in the house; backs our sewer up in the house. And the trailer park down there gets water all up underneath their houses and up in their houses” says Johnathan Bolton, Resident of West Jefferson Street.

This device will let the system vent the gases while keeping almost all of the rainwater out.

Mayor Holland also says the project should start in the Fall of this year, and should take a couple months to complete.