New Louisiana unemployment applications lowest since March

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State and federal data show that about 28,800 Louisiana residents filed for unemployment last week.

That’s more than 12 times as many as a year earlier, but the lowest number since pandemic restrictions began pounding the state’s economy.

More than 321,700 people were getting state unemployment payments last week.

That was down about 3,400 from the previous week but nearly 24 times the 13,500 people on unemployment a year earlier.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says that since business restrictions were eased on Friday, it’s impossible to say whether that affected new applications for unemployment.

