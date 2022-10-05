CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 4, 2022, Lockheed Martin hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lockheed Martin’s All-Up Round III (AUR III) building at the Camden operations facility. According to a release, this ceremony celebrated the second expansion of Camden, Ark., since a $142 million investment in June 2019.

The expansion is 85,000 square feet, supporting increased production for the world’s most advanced air defense missile, the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement. Department of Defense officials and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joined the corporation to celebrate this expansion.