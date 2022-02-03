BASTROP, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Bastrop native and business owner Shakara Alford a entrepreneur who specializes in desserts treats customization has now been brought to life with her new business Kara’s Unique Kreations store is now officially open.

In january of 2019 she started her business as she and her husband started a family having twin sons.

Shakara, went on to express how during the times of raising her son’s she started her business from her home and her twins were also in therapy as they were diagnosed with autism. Shakara also says she would drive back and forth working 40 hours in Monroe, Louisiana.

Shakara says “This is the reason why I’m here today is because of them not only be motivated me to become a better mom but also it wasn’t for them I would be here today.”

According to the city council Shakara Alford is the first African American women to open a Dessert shop here in the city of Bastrop La.

“it’ s inspiring you don’t see black owned businesses as much especially here in the town of Bastrop so its inspiring to see a black business owner to come up and to be successful” says Alford.

Mayor Betty Olive who was also in attendance for the grand opening of Kara’s Unique Kreations went on to say ” with this being black history month I want to celebrate locals who have a inspire and who made a difference in the shoulder I stand on.”

Kara’s Unique Kreations is now officially open for business Monday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM. Located on 2044 E Madison Ave, Bastrop Louisiana.

Social Media and Website can be found below:

Website: https://karasuniquekreations.com/

Instagram: Karas_uniquekreations

Facebook: Kara’s Unique Kreations LLC