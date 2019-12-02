New Japanese translator allows you to communicate in over 40 languages

Japan (12/02/19)— The new MUAMA Enence translator allows you to communicate in over 40 languages and fits in your pocket.

According to an article published by WOWTechLife, this new device is very easy to operate and can be ready to use in under 30 seconds.

This translator allows you to communicate with anyone no matter what language they’re speaking.

Simply hold down the “A” button, record what you want to say, and upon releasing the “A” button, it translates your speech into the chosen language.

Likewise, just hold down the “B” button as the other person talks and when you release the “B” button, it translates their speech into your language.

The MUAMA Enence instant translator comes with 43 languages already programmed in and boasts a four day battery life before recharging.

For the entire article on this new, innovative technology, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.