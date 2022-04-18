Editor’s Note: Early information from NOPD indicated the driver had died following the crash. The article below contains the most recent updates with corrected information.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a hit and run incident left at least 4 people injured and one person dead.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, NOPD responded to the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets in the 7th Ward.

Detectives say a Chevy Suburban was driving against traffic at a high rate of speed when the car crossed over into North Miro Street. The Suburban was then struck by a Honda Accord, causing the Suburban to overturn.

Images captured from the scene show damage to a Miro Street building where the SUV crashed. Three parked cars were damaged in the crash, along with several people who were struck by the vehicle.

(Photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

(Photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

While it was originally reported the suspect sustained fatal injuries following the crash and had died, NOPD later reported that everyone riding in the Suburban exited the car and ran away from the scene.

One male pedestrian died after being struck by the SUV. His name and age have not yet been released.

Five other people were taken to the hospital following the crash:

The female driver of the Honda Accord

4 pedestrians (three men and a woman)

The female pedestrian sustained severe injuries in the crash and was last reported to be in critical condition. The other four survivors were last reported to be in stable condition.

Information on the driver of the SUV has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6201. Information can also be submitted to NOPD (504) 821-2222 or by contacting Crimestoppers.