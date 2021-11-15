New Denny’s restaurant opens in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Today marks the grand opening of a new Denny’s Restaurant in West Monroe. The new Denny’s location has already hired 60 people in just a few short weeks to be full staff during a time where businesses are still struggling and in search of employees.

Denny’s manager Shelley Corrent says the turnout for employees was a gift from God.

Well we advertised some on Facebook, some on indeed and me personally my own little secret, I have connections up above. I’ve prayed and asked god to send us some amazing people and speaking honestly he did. We do have a great staff, we have from ages 17 to retirees. We are super fortunate and blessed. They are super excited, we have been in training for six days straight. We have only had a few that missed due to scheduling things. We are pumped and ready to go. Denny’s manager Shelley Corrent

The brand new restaurant has a modern theme and a drive-thru lane unlike most Denny’s locations. Currently the hours of operation are 9a.m. until 12a.m. but soon the restaurant will be open 24 hours.