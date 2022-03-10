JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO)— The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival will take place on June 10-11, 2022, at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds, 4953 City Park St in Jean Lafitte.

The festival will include live music, Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides, and an art walk.

The event space includes the town’s Wetland Trace, a boardwalk trail through a 41-acre cypress swamp nature preserve, adjacent to the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

Swamp Tours will also be offered to leave from the Wetland Trace.

The music lineup will be announced at a later date.