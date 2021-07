UPDATE: LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)-- Louisiana State Police say a vehicle crash that occurred on July 26, shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Works Road just west of Louisiana Highway 818 has claimed the life of three unrestrained teenagers.

According to a press release, Louisiana State Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash at the location listed above. The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Lajermanique Nichols of Jonesboro, was traveling east on Works Road.