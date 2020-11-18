New camping option coming to Louisiana State Parks; Find out when they open

CHATHAM, La (KTVE/KARD) — If you’ve ever said I don’t want to go camping or hey I’m not really cut out for camping, Louisiana State Parks is putting an end to that with their new option of glamping.

Deep in the forest, right next to the water is where you’ll find what’s being called glamorous camping– hence the word glamping. Private camping and a view of the water, you may be asking yourself–what’s inside this rentable tent?

“A queen-sized bed with a memory foam mattress inside the tent, two side tables, inside the tent we’re putting a floor down to try to help keep bugs out, the whole tent is screened in,” said Anna Sides, Senior Director of Supply for Tentrr.

There’s also a heater solution inside, two outside chairs, a water container, and a sun shower. So with all this included, what do you need to bring? The answer? Yourself, food, and blankets. In our area, Jimmie Davis State Park is one of 8 Louisiana State Parks where you’ll find luxury in the woods.

“We have very few spots now where they are actually out near the water called primitive sites, we’ve had customers asking about them and inquiring to have places like that now with Tentrr coming in and providing those we’re looking for a great response to those tents and everything,” said Gary Powell, Manager at Jimmie Davis State Park.

The addition of the new campsites adds just a few more options to those wanting to stay inside the park. 73 RV sites are available right now however most of the cabins are still being renovated from storm damage.

“Just the overall experience of having Tentrr tents come in and provide our customers with a new look and something brand new and different than what we normally would have, I think it’s gonna be a great addition to the park,” said Powell.

While the tents are still under construction right now, Louisiana State Parks says starting December first they will be open for business.

For more information about Tentrr Tents click here and for Lousiiana Tentrr information, click here.