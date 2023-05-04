MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Two new retail stores are underway and will be located on Main St in Marion.

Both stores will provide residents a variety of options to choose from, but only one will offer fresh produce.

“This will be a great addition. What I like about it is that it is not only a Family Dollar, but it’s a Dollar Tree too,” said Marion mayor Danny Smith. “So, it’s a different variety of items that they are going to sell that people want and items that we need also.”

The two stores will be combined into one store. Smith says Family Dollar plans to sell basic fresh groceries.

“That’s really what we need here. We haven’t had fresh produce here,”said Bernard Ward, a Marion resident.

The town’s only produce store closed down three years ago. Smith says residents will no longer have to travel miles for fresh food.

“We had to go all the way to Farmerville, and or, either Ruston or Monroe to shop and get something. So, that’s going to help a lot,” explained Ward.

“I really think it will help a lot. I think it’s going to be a really thing for Marion,” said Linda Andrews, another Marion resident.

“I won’t have to drive 14 miles or 30 miles . We can just drive 5 miles to town,” added Wonda, a local.

“I hope it’s really going to be fresh. I hope you can afford it, and I hope they don’t get outrageous like everybody else does.” Said Charles Brown, another local.

The new business will create ten new jobs and generate economic growth. Smith says he hopes this would attract more people to stay.

“That gives an opportunity for people who are employed here, they might want to move here become a resident, and that gives us work here so they might want to move here and that gives us even a better chance to grow in the future, and that’s what I want us to do. I want us to grow and offer the basics that everybody needs where it enhances our standard of living here in Marion.”

The new stores are expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

