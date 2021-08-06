New bridge project on I-20 is underway

Calhoun, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Interstate closure I-20 both Eastbound and Westbound here in Calhoun is expected to begin on August 6th at 8 PM.

The 10 million dollars range overpass replacement project will replace the older bridge that needed a restructure repair such as potholes and continuous damage.

“The Eastbound lane will be closed and the south section will be put into place and if everything goes as planned no later than 9pm on Saturday both 120 will be open in both directions east and west.” Says construction project engineer, Chris Wayne.

Engineer Wayne says I-20 traffic will be diverted around the work zone using the on and off- ramp lanes. There will be no entry or exit onto I-20 at this location.

“But the original place we hope goes through will be installed with the section that will connect with the north side at first and then have it by noon. In the meantime, roughly a couple of hours after that we’ll have the westbound lane open.” Says Wayne

For now, the only accessible traffic will go over Calhoun service Rd and reconnect to I-20

The interstate closure is expected to last until Saturday the 7th but it could be extended until early Sunday morning.

The DOTD also wants to remind everyone to drive carefully through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.