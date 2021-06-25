New brewery provides job opportunity for locals in downtown West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA. (06/25/2021)– If you’re a big fan of beer and pizza, the Flying Heart Brewing and Pub might be your new favorite stop in downtown West Monroe.

“We like people to come in and hang out. We have cornhole boards out front, we’ll have games for the kids. We’ll have giant jenga,” Benjamin Patillo, Owner and Operator, said.

Patillo said being the new kid on the block has helped the business attract employees during a time when most are struggling to keep their staff. The new location has already provided jobs to more than 70 locals.

“We trying and develop a more of a family environment than a staff and owner, manager environment so I think that has helped with our hiring process a little bit,” Patillo said.

They are also helping local musicians book gigs. Live music will be performed in the beer garden on Sundays for guests to enjoy.

“So we work with a lot of local artists to do small productions, large productions kinda everything in between,” Patillo said.

While you enjoy some great music, you can also try the menu. Everything is made from scratch.

“Philly cheesesteak pizza, we do a monthly specials on pizzas and desserts things like that,” Patillo said.

Of course, their signature beer is brewed from right inside the building.

“The beer we make kind of goes from real dark beer to real light beer and everything in between, so we’ve got some beer for the hoppy crowd and we’ve got some beer for the not hoppy crowd,” Patillo said.

The brewery will be opening their doors for the first time in West Monroe on Saturday, June 26, at 11am.