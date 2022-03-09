BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Boys and Girls Club of America is expanding and are looking to develop in Bastrop this year.

City officials and Boys and Girls Club of America are working together to help bring hope and academic achievement to the children of Bastrop.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. It’s nice for the community in Bastrop to bring that in for parents.” Says a local resident, Ora Jones.

Although the project is still in the early stages of development, officials say they felt the need to expand their program in the Bastrop community to help children with after school programs, homework help, and brush up their talents and skills.

“Oh definitely. Certainly we need something that the kids can do because there is nothing here. But if the kids have something to do, it will get them off the streets, and keep them from fighting.” Says another Bastrop resident, Joyce Lowery.

The new Boys and Girls Club of America program will start with second graders up to sixth graders and grow from there. Officials say they hope to bring in new fundings that will help expand their program.

“You gotta start somewhere, if you don’t start somewhere you are never going to have anything. Save a mother’s child.” Says Lowery.

“Yeah, all the negative things that’s been happening and all that’s been going on and just, you know, it would be very nice.” Says Jones.

Officials say they hope to kick-off the program for summer camp once they set a location in the Bastrop area.