New bill prohibits vaping in motor vehicle while child is present

WEST MONROE, LA (6/10/20)– Governor John Bel Edwards has signed over 100 bills into law from the 2020 Regular Legislative Session. One of those bills will be affecting those who use vapes in a motor vehicle.



The state of Louisiana isn’t blowing any smoke when it comes to lighting up with kids in the car.

The current law doesn’t allow a vehicle operator or passenger to smoke cigarettes, pipes, or cigars when a child is present…but now vapes are being added to that list.

“Like we’re going to treat vaping more like smoking cigarettes, which is good. Kind of puts it on the same playing field,” said Benjamin Walker, Manager at The Vape Escape.

The Vape Escape, a local store, says it’s a good step in the right direction, but more research needs to be done.

“We should do this now, do the research, and then figure out where to go from there. For now, we don’t know, we are still doing a bunch of research on it and trying to figure out what the health effects are and long term effects of vaping. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Walker.

While some agree with the additions to the bill, others say it should be a personal choice to vape in the car with kids since there haven’t been many cases on the impacts of second hand vaping.

“If you have a child in the car and you think what you’re doing is going to affect their health, than yeah don’t do it. If you don’t think it will affect their health, it’s up to you, ya know,” said Chas Medaries, vape users.

The definition of “Smoke” was expanded, adding “Carrying any activated aerosol or vapor” to the present definition. Vaping with a kid in the car is prohibited even if the car windows are rolled down, something The Vape Escape says could be researched better.

“If you blow it out the window it’s not really going to blowback in anyone’s face. A vape is very airy and will linger in the air a lot longer before setting on a surface. So an open window and moving air will just clear most of it out. Whereas cigarette smoke is almost immediate and gets on surfaces,” said Walker.

The Vape Escape isn’t expecting this bill to affect its business or sales. The bill was signed by Governor Edwards on June 5th and it will go into effect August 1st, 2020.

