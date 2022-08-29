BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new affordable housing project is being built, reusing land formerly owned by international paper to construct the first gated retirement community in the city called ‘Bastrop Senior Living’

“It would be very nice to have something like that. I have friends that need to be in a place like that, so they don’t have to travel very far,” said Eileen Decorte, a resident.

The $7.1 million project is managed by MGM Development Group. This certified green project will help lower utility bills for seniors. Jeff Glover with MGM Development group, says the rent will also be competitively priced.

“The rent itself would probably not exceed seven hundred to seven hundred and fifty dollars.”

“Bastrop Senior Living” will feature 48 energy efficient units that are 2 bedroom 2 baths with all appliances provided. Glover says construction will bring $14.8 million to Morehouse Parish.

“It needs to be because it’s really hard on us just on retirement paying our electric bill,” added Decorte.

“This may help people with lower income apartments. I think I might do it,” said Belinda Renee Allen, another resident.

Bastrop Senior Living is 20 percent handicap accessible. Residents must be 55 and older to apply to this affordable retirement community. No children, or pets are allowed to live onsite with a senior citizen.



Leasing applications are now available. If interested in applying, you can email applications to BastropSeniorApts@LatterBlumpm.com