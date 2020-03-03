New Affinity Heart Failure Clinic

WEST MONROE, La. (3/3/2020) –Cardiologist Ross Smith with Affinity Health Group stops by to tell us about their new Heart Failure Clinic. Dr. Smith discusses the importance of having a facility like this in Ouachita Parish and how common heart issues are, especially for people in our area.

Affinity Heart Failure clinic is located at 2516 Broadmoor Blvd. in Monroe and is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. To make an appointment, you can call (318)- 361- 2144 or visit their website at MyAffinityHealth.com/cardio.