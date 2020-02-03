Neville’s College and Career Night

MONROE, La. (2/3/2020) — Neville High School’s Guidance Department is hosting a College & Career Night on Tuesday, February 4th, at 6 p.m. to help inform students and parents about colleges, their admission requirements, and scholarship availability.

There will be representatives from multiple schools in the area to answer students questions.

There will also be personnel from ULM’s Financial Aid department to discuss Federal Student Assistance and TOPS.

There are several levels of the TOPS program.

The requirements vary depending on your student’s graduating year, so it is important to stay informed in order to meet the deadlines and requirements.

Members of Neville’s guidance department will assist students and parents in completing FAFSA applications.