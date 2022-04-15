MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — For many teams, the softball playoffs begin on Monday..

One local team got the party started early..

Playoffs season has begun the Lady Tigers of Neville are on the mound for the LHSAA softball tournament as they took on the Peabody warhorses inside the softball complex.

Neville scored 9 runs just in the first inning alone before adding another 4 more on the board heading into the 2nd inning.

Peabody remained scoreless after retiring through the 2nd. Neville added 2 more runs extending the lead 15-0 at end of the 2nd inning.

Neville run-ruled the Peabody Warhorses after concluding in the 3rd Inning.

The lady Tigers of Neville wraps up game one of the playoff tournament with the final 15-0 over the Peabody Warhorses

Check back for new updates on the next game for Neville softball as they host the next matchup at home inside Neville Softball Complex.