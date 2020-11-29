Network upgrades for Comcast coming to Monroe; Puts Monroe is a 100% digital market

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — A new network milestone for people in Monroe thanks to Comcast that will allow for updated power supplies and stronger network connections.



A two-month network upgrade that involves updating technology that goes directly to the curb of customer’s houses.

The company brought in teams of employees to upgrade the network allowing customers an enhanced online experience. Comcast’s rebuild also puts Monroe at a 100% digital market.

As a reminder, Comcast says if a hurricane impacts Monroe and the power is out, Xfinity services are out.

If the power is on, but Xfinity services are not, it could mean that power is not restored to the network in that area.