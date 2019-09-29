NELA honors Gold Star Mothers who lost children serving our country

MONROE, LA (09/29/19)– The Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana celebrated families whose children paid the ultimate sacrifice in a ceremony today. The last Sunday of September is recognized nationally as gold star mother and family day.



“The loss of a child is hard and I don’t think anybody can understand it fully unless you’ve done it yourself,” said Raven Peterson, President of NELA Blue Star Mothers Chapter: 6.



Gold Star Parents are those who lost their children while they were actively serving in the line of duty. Today their were 43 gold star families recognized right here in Northeast Louisiana.



“Not only to remember these great Americans, but you honor them. You honor them by standing up for what we know is right, righteous and ethically the right thing to do,” said Ralph Abraham, (R.) Louisiana.

