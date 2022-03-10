MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 19, 2022, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum, in conjunction with CA, will host two live theatre performances of Anansia, the Original Spider Man at 2 PM and 6 PM.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. You can reserve for groups with five individuals or larger by calling 318-342-8889. Those who are attending can purchase tickets by cash or card at the door.

The performances will be located at the NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum on 1051 Chennault Park Drive. For more information, click here.