MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –All sorts of Star Wars characters from far, far away landed at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, where the community had the opportunity to take pictures and make memories.

These characters were members of costuming organization 501st Legion Members of Northeast Louisiana.

Lyla Nix was one of the attendees. She says she loves all the Star Wars films.

“I love it, it’s wonderful. I love seeing all the different characters. I like all of them, they are the best.”

Families were invited to come dressed up as their favorite pop culture characters.

“It was very much fun. I took pictures with Darth Vader and played. I like how he is a very talented Jedi,” another attendee, James said.

James says his favorite part is Darth Vader’s breathing sound.

The event was geared toward people of all ages. Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum development director, Dawn Landry, says this was something to be shared with the entire family.

“What a great event for our Star Wars fans, and children to be able to enjoy the museum. The 501st Legion was here, and all of them were here. We had a house full of amazing things for the kids.”

And the event brought a closer bond between parents and their children indeed.

“She has watched a lot of Star Wars movies with me. I have pointed out a lot of nerdy details to her. She just enjoys that kind of stuff. She did have a lot of fun,” John Nixon, Lyla’s dad said.

“Yeah, we are in the middle of watching all of them because there are different characters every single time, and they are destroying different things every single time,” Lyla said.

From Darth Vader to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Grogu, and Stormtroopers, the event fueled children with creativity and imagination.

