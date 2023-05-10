The financiers are calculating personal taxes for their customers.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Internal Revenue Service is offering special tax assistance to people in Baton Rouge on Saturday, May 13.

To accomplish this, the IRS is opening the Baton Rouge IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) at 2600 Citiplace Centre for a special Saturday program from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to the IRS, normally, the TAC would only be open during the week, and people would need to make appointments to receive services. But this Saturday, walk-ins will be accepted for all routine services, except for making cash payments.

If you plan to drop by the TAC this Saturday, keep in mind that you may have to wait in line to receive assistance. To help avoid additional delays, the IRS suggests people arrive prepared with the following items:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) for yourself and all members of your household, including your spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

You may also need to provide the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Some of the services the IRS will provide Saturday include:

If you have additional questions about available services, you can call the local TAC at (225) 343-8625. You can also visit www.IRS.gov for more general information on taxes.