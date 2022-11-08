JACKSON, Miss.— In the neighborhood that was home to the state’s last abortion clinic, some voters said the loss of reproductive rights was a critical issue as they cast their ballots.

“I feel it was settled precedent and the Supreme Court shouldn’t have overturned that,” said Kelly Christiansen.

A 2018 Mississippi law largely banning abortions after 15 weeks led to a series of legal battles culminating in the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Christiansen, 61, said the court’s decision feels like, “just the beginning of encroaching on a lot of our rights.”

She voted for Shuwaski Young, a Democratic candidate for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District who supports abortion rights. Republican Rep. Michael Guest, the frontrunner in polls, agreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling.