WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU Tigers’ hopes of a storybook season came to end after the 38-23 loss at Texas A&M. The Tigers also ended their spot to a playoff appearance.

The football program dropped in the polls after losing to the Aggies who finished the season at five and seven, missing a bowl game opportunity. LSU dropped to the number 13 spot in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

In the AP Top 10, LSU didn’t fall too far off just sitting right under the top 10 at number 11.

It was a six-spot dropoff for the Tigers.

LSU’s college football playoffs chances are out of the picture. The Tigers will look to possibly upset No. 1 Georgia for a conference title in the SEC championships on Saturday, Dec 3rd. In Atlanta.

Below you can find the Top 25 teams of the rankings from Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. North Carolina

25. Mississippi State