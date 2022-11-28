WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU Tigers’ hopes of a storybook season came to end after the 38-23 loss at Texas A&M. The Tigers also ended their spot to a playoff appearance.
The football program dropped in the polls after losing to the Aggies who finished the season at five and seven, missing a bowl game opportunity. LSU dropped to the number 13 spot in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.
In the AP Top 10, LSU didn’t fall too far off just sitting right under the top 10 at number 11.
It was a six-spot dropoff for the Tigers.
LSU’s college football playoffs chances are out of the picture. The Tigers will look to possibly upset No. 1 Georgia for a conference title in the SEC championships on Saturday, Dec 3rd. In Atlanta.
Below you can find the Top 25 teams of the rankings from Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Washington
10. Clemson
11. LSU
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Florida State
15. Oregon
16. Oregon State
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UCF
23. UTSA
24. North Carolina
25. Mississippi State