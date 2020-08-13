NBC News special series ‘Coronavirus and the Classroom’ heads to primetime tonight

(NBC News) — The NBC News special series “Coronavirus and the Classroom” is heading to primetime tonight.
The hourlong special, hosted by Lester Holt, examins education in America and the challenges being faced amid the ongoing pandemic, from elementary school to college.
The special will have reports from NBC News correspondents, bringing insight from communities across the country, and a panel of doctors answering viewer questions. The broadcast will also provide practical guidance to parents, teachers as well as kids trying to navigate this academic year in the new normal.
An NBC News special for the whole family, “Coronavirus and the Classroom” airs 7 p.m. on NBC 10.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Honey Hole Insider 8/14/2020
- Man accused of attempting to run his ex-girlfriend off the road
- Man loses left eye after being tased by Arkansas police
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for August 13
- WATCH: Gov. Edwards releases new COVID-19 PSA featuring Louisiana musician Jon Batiste