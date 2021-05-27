NBC 10’s Bode Brooks in Baton Rouge at the Ronald Greene Rally

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- A rally demanding justice for Ronald Greene, who died in police custody in 2019 was held on May 27 at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol. The family was joined by the NAACP, the Urban League of Louisiana, and many other social activist organizations.

The family, joined with attorneys Lee Merrit and Ron Haley, spoke and urged the Louisiana lawmakers to arrest the officers involved.