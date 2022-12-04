RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In Saturday’s sports recap Louisiana Tech hosted Alcorn State and after a few struggles between 29 turnovers and giving up 16 points on those turnovers to Alcorn State. Grambling State men’s basketball welcome Incarnate Word for a rematch this time on Willis Reed Court.

After a first struggles fest of putting points on the board heading into half time 24-19. GSU came out in the second half and extended to a 51-28 lead with eight minutes left in the game.

Incarnate Word could not close the deficit and Grambling State would wrap up Saturday afternoon’s game with a 72-39 win over University of Incarnate Word.

Team leaders for Grambling State, Shawndarius Coward finished with with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Cameron Christon registered 15 points, five boards and three assists

Carte’are Gordon recorded 11 points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots