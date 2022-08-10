WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted four women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.



We celebrate Grambling State Women Softball player India Wells. This past July, India was among 15 female student-athletes to sign a name image likeness deal with Adidas. This comes after celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. India is part of the first group of student-athletes to join the roster.

India is a senior at Grambling State during her junior season of the 2021-22 school year, she was selected to the Southwestern Athletic Conference softball postseason second team. She registered a team-high 49 hits, including three doubles. In addition, she drove in a team-high 21 runs and scored 26 times.



Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are sisters and are shaping the future of women in the sport of soccer.

The Los Angeles natives have become the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike. The sneaker company to use their name, image, and likeness in brand marketing and advertisements.

Alyssa, who is 17-years-old and Gisele, who is 16-years-old have put their talents on display while playing in Major League Soccer Youth Boy’s League for years. The sisters say it has been the progress of women in pro sports that paved the way for their achievement.



The legendary athlete on the tennis courts Serena Williams announced she will be stepping off the professional tennis courts for good. Williams, who’s won countless titles including 23 grand slams, and has had a run of 186 consecutive weeks being at number one on tennis global rankings list. Serena Williams has been a powerhouse figure in sports since the mid-90s when she entered the professional sport as a teenager. She shared in a vogue essay she’s “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”