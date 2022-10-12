WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted three women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Female Athlete #1: Leslie Chagoya made history at Hamburg High School by becoming the first female varsity football player in school history.

Leslie has been recognized at the state level for her accomplishments not only is she making

history on the gridiron. This season Leslie was named homecoming queen for Hamburg high school Homecoming court. If you want to see Leslie in action next game for Hamburg vs Central this Saturday on October 15th at Hamburg high school football field.

Female Athlete #2: Adaleigh Gaiennie she’s level one gymnast. She is part of the Catalyst Gymnastics team in Sterlington, Louisiana. Adaleigh is only eight years old, and her parents say she’s a rock star.

Female Athlete #3: Emma Grace Greer is representing the Woodlawn warriors sixth grade football team. Emma is the first girl ever to play football at her school.

Emma’s mother Charlene says, “It takes so much courage and determination to get out there with nothing but boys. Emma absolutely loves it her father and I could not be prouder of the amazing young lady she is and becoming.” Emma just wrapped up her first season last week.

Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports? We want to celebrate them on our morning show! Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they play. There’s no age requirement or limit, so send us a video and we’ll put it on the morning show. Our email is mornings@nbc10news.Net