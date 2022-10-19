WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 Your Morning News, we highlighted two athletes and one college women’s soccer team for women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Galen Brooks from Bastrop, Louisiana brooks played for Bastrop High School

Lady Rams Softball team.

Galen played third baseman for the team. Brooks graduated from Bastrop in 2016 and continued her athletic career as a college softball player for Bossier Parish Community College.

After scoring two goals in a 2-1 conference road win over Florida Atlantic last Sunday.

Emma jones was named the Conference USA offensive player of the week on Tuesday.

Emma, who recently returned back to soccer field this season after suffering an ACL injury

Which sidelined her during the 2021 season. This season in fall 2022 Emma has started 15 out of 16 matches.

The honor is the first C-USA Player of the Week in Jones’s career. Emma has scored three goals this season.

Teammates Josie Studer and Sophie Fijneman had said in an interview on Tuesday

“It’s so exciting just watching your teammate comeback and scores two goals which send us to the tournament. To watch her perform so well, as a teammate, seeing everything she does it just breaks your heart, says Studer.”

Sophie then adds, “Emma worked so hard for it, and when you’ve seen all the work, she’s put in and seeing comeback and do it.” Josie concludes with saying “It’s really rewarding.”



Seven Seniors were honored during Grambling State’s “Senior Day” Soccer match against the Alcorn Braves State last Sunday.

Reece Scott – Mackenzie Rastatter – Imogen Fowler – Kennedy Moore – Laila Loring – Stevie Maddox

Mackenzie Rastatter, Imogen Fowler and Laila Loring each have combine for scoring seven goals this fall season.