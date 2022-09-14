WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted three Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Emma Grace Greer is representing the Woodlawn warriors sixth grade football team. Emma is the first girl ever to play football at her school.

Emma’s mother Charlene says, “It takes so much courage and determination to get out there with nothing but boys. Emma absolutely loves it her father and I could not be more proud of the amazing young lady she is and becoming.” Emma will be rocking number 42 this season.

Grambling State’s Soccer Forward Samantha Diaz was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive player of the week on September sixth.

After five weeks into the fall season, Diaz had contributed two solid performances for the Lady Tigers against matches with Louisiana State University and Northwestern State.

In one weekend, Samantha scored two goals while taking a total of three shots on goal. Diaz currently leads the S.W.A.C. in goals scored with four this season.

In week one of college football, the sports world witnessed history being made on Michigan football sidelines. Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female assistant on a power five team since the 1980s.

Milan was hired by the University in March 2022, just before stepping on the gridiron. Milan, who played for Georgetown Women’s Basketball program. She led the Hoyas with 18 points in the Big East tournament first-round win over Providence. She earned Big East Player of the Week Honor Roll for her performance during the 2021-2022 season.

Milan took the field against Colorado State in her first game as an assistant for the quarterbacks.

Bolden-Morris told the Michigan wolverines website that she grew up playing girls’ and co-ed basketball, baseball, softball, and flag football. She added that she typically played the positions that kept the ball in her hands — quarterback, receiver, point guard, pitcher, catcher, etc.

Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan’s senior defensive end, Mike Morris.

To be featured as one of our Women in Sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.