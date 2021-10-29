NBC 10 News Today’s Pumpkin Painting Contest

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) -- People gathered in east Camden, right off Highway 79, to protest a mandate that Defense Industry employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, which one protester said was handed down to the company by the federal government.

According to Thursday's protesters, if the workers are not fully vaccinated by December 8th they will be laid off. Protesters were joined by Senator Trent Garner who was stood in support of the of the Highland Industrial Park Contractors; who feel the mandate violates their right to choose whether to be vaccinated or not without government interference.