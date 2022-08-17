WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Three women today were highlighted for Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes.



Zariah Valentine is a powerlifter for McKendree University and is an upcoming sophomore this fall semester. Zariah started powerlifting in her junior year of high school. Valentine graduated from Carroll High School and competed under Coach Danielle Miller and Coach Lopez. Powerlifting is her inspiration. In every competition she has competed in her mother says she has come home with a medal. On August 6, 2022, she participated in a meet and broke three state records.



Mikayla Williams is the number one recruit in the class of 2023 in Girl’s High School Basketball in Louisiana. Williams is a Louisiana native, from Bossier City, she plays for Parkway High School. Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Parkway Lady Panthers during her Junior season.



Da’naya Ross is a student-athlete at Wossman high school she’s on the women’s basketball team, and Ross will be an upcoming junior later this fall this past year in march her sophomore season.



Da’naya was part of Wossman defeating Madison prep 57 to 40, in the class 3A championship game winning their first title since 1994. Da’naya was named the game’s most outstanding player after posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and three steals.



