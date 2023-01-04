KTVE - myarklamiss.com
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted: Jan 4, 2023 / 08:02 AM CST
Updated: Jan 4, 2023 / 08:06 AM CST
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a speaker has not been elected. Kevin Mccarthy fails to get enough votes on the first day to become House Speaker, making this the first time in 100 years this has happened.
