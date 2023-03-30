EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s “Educator of the Week”, we introduce you to an El Dorado educator who deserves a standing ovation. Hayden Nooner’s decision to become an educator was full of drama. He started in education before getting a degree in theater. After working at Disney and doing freelance work he started teaching English online. Then – covid happened. He decided it was time to take another look at combining his passion for theater with his love for teaching.