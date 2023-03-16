EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s “Educator of the Week”, we shine a light on Washington Middle School’s very own Andrew ‘Rudy’ McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel is an energetic student favorite who teaches sixth grade basketball, social studies, P.E., and tutors time out. We interviewed students Dedrick Toney and Jacob Rush who let us know real quick that Mr. McDaniel is a breath of fresh air during school hours.