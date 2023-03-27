EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A South Arkansas Community is getting ready for a little spring cleaning on its county roads. Union County held its first clean up today for their Adopt-A-Road program. The program aims to keep the county clean by maintaining the roadways of the county through the adoptees who will clean the road at least three times a year. Today’s section of county road was adopted by the LANXESS corporation.