MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--Covid-19 his continuing to cause students students to miss out on field trips. Thankfully, the Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum has decided to bring the museum to local classrooms.

The children’s museum will now bring field trip activities to local schools. Schools will be able to pick games and activities from the museum, and the museum’s staff will demonstrate the activity in the classroom. Museum educator Sarah Sehon says the museum hasn't hosted a school since March of 2019, but mobile field trips will allow students to experience the museum from their classrooms.